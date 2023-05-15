Is Britney Spears and Sam Asghari's marriage in 'deep trouble'? Deets inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari might be ‘Toxic’ for each other, it seems. After fans have speculated something is off with their marriage, a new report has emerged. It suggests that the singer’s marriage is in “deep trouble.” The singer and her husband have reportedly gotten into “screaming matches” several times.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s troubled marriage

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married last June. Now TMZ has recently reported that the couple’s marriage might be on the rocks. The news outlet has reported that things “got physical” between the couple. The report also disclosed that there have been “screaming matches” often, and the security had to step in a few times. This report surfaced a week after Britney posted a vague quote on her Instagram. It was written by Marlene Kern Fischer and posted on Thoughts From Aisle 4; Spears reposted the quote, which read, “In every relationship, there's the person who falls asleep instantly and the other person who lies awake wondering how that's even possible.'

It was not clear why the singer decided to post the quote, and fans are speculating that it had to do something with Britney’s current marital status.

Britney vacations without Sam

The speculations about the well-being of Britney’s marriage started when the singer was spotted on vacation last month without her husband. What made the rumors run wild was the fact that both Spears and Sam were spotted without their wedding rings. An Insider revealed to DailyMail that everything was okay between the couple. They disclosed, “All is good. Sam is working on a project and she is on a vacation with [manager] Cade [Hudson].”

Backlash over hiking picture

Sam Asghari took to Instagram to post a picture of his hike with Britney while captioning it, “Hike with my woman (red heart eye emoji).” The picture was posted amid rumors that stated their marriage on the rocks did not receive the most pleasant reactions. One user commented, “u gonna act like u weren’t being filmed by tmz looking all sad and heartbroken with a wedding ring off just a couple days ago? is the narrative about u being an “incredible husband” and the “divorce” going to come out soon?”

Another added, “I guess he had to post a pic with his wife after the comment from yesterday...they are never together...like in the beginning. He has his notoriety now.”

