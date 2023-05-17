Is Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage in trouble because of latter’s busy work schedule? Deets Inside

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage continue to make headlines.

Apparently, all is not well in Britney and Sam’s paradise. According to DailyMail, the couple was spotted together today amid reports of marital problems between them.

Read on to know more.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari’s marriage in trouble?

As per the media publication, the pop icon and the actor were spotted taking a drive in their white Mercedes-Benz SL-Class in the Westlake Village neighborhood of Los Angeles County on Tuesday.

This outing comes in the middle of rumors that Britney Spears, 41, and Sam Asghari, 29, is having a hard time in their marriage due to the latter’s focus on his acting career which is reportedly making Britney feel like he is placing his career before her.

An insider told the media portal, “Sam has been out of town a lot because he has been on location filming outside of L.A. and it does cause issues because Britney does not like being alone.”

The source further shared that Britney has some resentment towards Sam as she feels like he prioritizes his career before her. The source said that while the Toxic singer is supportive of his career, she also feels like his career took off because of her.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari undergoing marriage counselling

Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are reportedly undergoing marriage counselling as well, as they are doing everything they can to overcome the hurdles in the relationship.

“Britney has never gotten physically violent with Sam. She is not a violent person,” the source said. “They are not headed for a divorce and their marriage is not in deep trouble.

“They are doing marriage counselling together and find this to be invaluable to working out anything. Sam knows what she went through more than anyone and isn’t going to jump ship. He knows how lucky he is and how good he has it.”

Claims about physical violence between the husband-and-wife duo were recently made in the sensational TMZ documentary about Britney Spears. Apparently, security has been forced to step in and break up several 'screaming matches' between the two.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline moving to Hawaii with sons amid rumors of her troubled third marriage?