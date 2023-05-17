Is Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline moving to Hawaii with sons amid rumors of her troubled third marriage?

Britney Spears, the celebrated pop star has been making headlines lately, owing to her tumultuous personal life. Recently, TMZ reported that Spear's third marriage with Sam Asghari has hit rock bottom. As per the reports, Sam is not staying at their home much these days, which has sparked rumours of their troubled marriage. Meanwhile, Dailymail has reported that Britney Spears' ex-husband Kevin Federline is now planning to move to Hawaii, along with their teenage sons, Sean Preston, and Jayden James.

Kevin Ferreline is planning to shift to Hawai with sons

The latest reports published by Dailymail suggest that Kevin Federline is the sole legal guardian of his and Britney Spears' teenage sons, Sean and Jayden. Federline, who is now married to Victoria Prince, is planning to shift to Hawaii with his entire family. He has mailed a letter about his decision to his pop star ex-wife's lawyer Mathew Rosengart via his attorney, Mark Vincent Kaplan.

Recent updates by TMZ suggest that Britney Spears is expected to respond to Kevin Ferreline's letter by the end of this week. "If Britney Spears objects, Kaplan will go to court and ask permission from the judge ... and given Britney hasn't seen the kids in more than a year and the kids want to leave town, it's likely the judge will allow the move," revealed the sources close to the former couple's legal team, to TMZ.