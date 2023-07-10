Is Britney Spears gearing up for comeback album with Black Eyed Peas amid NBA player controversy?

Rumors that Britney Spears will soon release her comeback album have been swirling on social media for quite some time. Previously in May, The U.S. Sun reported that the pop star is back in the studio and is working on a massive new album. This news came after the success of Hold Me Closer, for which Spears teamed up with Elton John in May 2022.

On Sunday, The Sun reported that Britney Spears is all set to make her music comeback with the U.S. rap star Will.i.am. Here is everything to know about the same.

ALSO READ: Was Britney Spears 'furious' after being slapped by Victor Wembanyama's guard? Eye-witness makes revelations

Britney Spears comeback album with US rap star Will.i.am

It has been approximately eight years since U.S. pop star Britney Spears released her last music album. Her previous album, Glory, was released in 2016. Now, fans are eagerly anticipating the news that Spears is preparing to make a comeback with a new album featuring U.S. rap star Will.i.am. This collaboration is particularly exciting as the two artists previously joined forces on the hit track Scream and Shout, which achieved tremendous success.

A source told The Sun, “Britney and Will have a huge amount of love and respect for each other and really trust each other’s musical judgment. Will has long been Britney’s No1 supporter and he wants to see her succeed. Both of them are excited to be releasing this surprise track and they know fans will love it.”

The news of a collaboration between Britney Spears and Black Eyed Peas rapper Will.i.am comes after the latter expressed his desire to see the Toxic singer succeed in life. During an appearance on the 'Good Morning Britain' show, Will.i.am stated, "We've had some great experiences working together, and I'm thrilled to see her embark on this new journey and shine. I admire her dedication and passion for music. I appreciate her sweetness and genuineness—she may be shy, but she's fierce. I genuinely want her to succeed."

At present, Britney Spears is making headlines after NBA star Victor Wembanyama’s security slapped her.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears opens up about her reaction to Victor Wembanyama security incident: I have felt helpless