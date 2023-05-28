Is Britney Spears hinting at rumors about breast implant surgery with a throwback photo? Find out

Britney Spears might have hinted at the popular rumor about her undergoing plastic surgery in her recent Instagram post.

If you were unaware, the 41-year-old pop icon made headlines shortly after her debut in the nineties due to speculation that she got a breast implant surgery done. And now, it looks like the Toxic singer has addressed the same in her new Instagram post. Scroll below to take a look.

Did Britney Spears undergo plastic surgery during the beginning of her career?

It was rumored that Britney Spears had gotten a breast implant surgery done shortly after she arrived at the scene in the ‘90s. While the singer never confirmed or denied the idea back then, Britney did allude to the speculation in her recent Instagram post.

The Oops!... I Did It Again singer shared a black and white throwback photo on her Instagram space. In the picture, Britney can be seen donning a bralette along with a pair of denim pants. Her hair was left open and she accessorized her look with a choker. She wrote a caption explaining the picture.

“Only shoot I ever did in the woods !!! Way back before I had kids !!! The only thing I remember is my stylist saying “Uhhhhhhhhhhh !!! Your boobs Britney … they’re huge what happened ???“ I said I have no idea!!!”

Britney Spears' Instagram post

Britney Spears reunites with her mother after 3 years

Recently, Britney shared another life update on Instagram. She revealed that she and her mother met after a long gap of 3 years when the latter visited her at her home. She wrote, “With family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love (red heart emoji) you so much !!! Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!”

