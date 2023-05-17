Is Britney Spears living in virtual isolation? Documentary reveals disturbing details of the pop star’s life

Britney Spears, the famous pop star has been constantly on the radar of the media and her fans, owing to her personal life. The celebrated singer-songwriter and her 13-years-long conservatorship made headlines, with the ugly legal battle between Britney Spears and her father, that followed. However, after the conservatorship was ended by the judicial system, Spears has been leading a mostly isolated life. She got married for the third time to Sam Asghari, but the troubles have never really ended for the star.

Is Britney Spears living in virtual isolation?

According to TMZ's controversial documentary 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom', which has created quite a stir on social media, Britney Spears is mostly spending her life in 'virtual isolation' these days. Reportedly, the 41-year-old mostly spends time at her home all alone, and 'binge-sleeps' for days. “Britney lives in virtual isolation. Most of the time, she’s at home by herself,” claimed TMZ’s executive producer Charles Latibeaudiere.

According to the documentary, the pop star sometimes even spends her days and nights driving aimlessly at her Los Angeles neighbourhood. "Sometimes she’ll drive to a quiet dirt path, park, and just kind of meditate," alleged the TMZ News Director Brad Appleton. The reports also suggest that Spears, who binge-sleeps for 3 days straight at times, will stay completely awake for the next few.

Sam Asghari slams the documentary

Despite the rumours about their troubled marriage doing rounds for quite some time, Britney Spears' husband Sam Asghari took a stand for his wife against the upcoming documentary 'Britney Spears: The Price of Freedom' on his Instagram stories. "I found it absolutely disgusting for the people that were in her life at the time when she didn't have a voice, they went and told her story like it was theirs. It was absolutely disgusting," Asghari lashed out in his emotional note. However, some unconfirmed reports suggest that the couple are staying away most of the time, after Spears' allegedly got into a physical fight with her husband, recently.

ALSO READ: Is Britney Spears’ ex Kevin Federline moving to Hawaii with sons amid rumors of her troubled third marriage?