Is Britney Spears' memoir delayed by 4 months due to Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell? Details inside

Britney Spears is all set to release her tell-all memoir about her life in Hollywood. From her rise to stardom to her romantic relationships, and her time under her father's conservatorship, the book will give the readers a deep dive into the singer's life. New sources have revealed that Spears' fans could have gotten to read her book a whole 4 months sooner if it wasn't for Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell.

Britney Spears' memoir delayed cause' of Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell

According to an insider that talked to The Sun, Spears' book release was pushed 4 months forward because of her former partners, Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell. They said, "Lawyers demanded to see her book in advance and were adamant that some of the revelations were removed. There are still plenty of gobsmacking tales but Justin and Colin were conscious about what could be said about them."

Because of the long legal process, it meant that "the publication was held up by four months as discussions went back and forth about what could be included. But that has finally now been settled and her autobiography is all ready to go."

While another source reported to The Sun about the book being "brilliant and heartfelt. It has given Britney the chance to tell her own story, which certainly hasn’t been easy but which will be incredibly enlightening for her fans."

The most anticipated section of the memoir

The most awaited part of the Oops I Did It Again singer's book is regarding the time she spent under her father's conservatorship. The prominent celebrity became embroiled in a significant controversy concerning her financial assets and personal life, as her father had maintained control over them for more than 13 years. This sparked a massive online movement by netizens on social media, called the #FreeBritney campaign.

Meanwhile, in early July, Britney unveiled the release date of her book titled 'The Woman In Me' through an Instagram post. The title appears to be inspired by the lyrics of her 2001 hit single I'm Not a Girl, Not Yet a Woman. The post also revealed the book's cover art.

