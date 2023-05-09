Is Britney Spears' memoir put on hold amid legal concerns about flings with two Hollywood stars? Deets INSIDE

All eyes are on Britney Spears, and she is in the center of the circus. The singer has revealed details about her past flings in her upcoming autobiography, and that has concerned the parties involved. A source has revealed that Spear’s honesty in the book has made a lot of stars “nervous.” Due to legal concerns, Britney Spear’s autobiography has been put on hold.

The tell-all autobiography that Britney Spear has been working on has been put on hold due to legal complications. Britney, who has gotten very candid about her personal life in her memoir, has opened up about her past flings. Some information that the singer has revealed has never been known to the public. The parties involved have sent letters to publisher Simon & Schuster. The book was originally supposed to be out in February, but the launch has now been delayed to the end of the year.

In the book, Spears will open up about her conservatorship, her marriage to her current husband, Sam Asaghari, and other topics that she has never discussed publicly.

Britney is making A-listers nervous

A source has revealed to The Sun that the stars mentioned in Britney’s memoir are nervous about the contents of the book. They also revealed that the singer’s book is ‘brutally honest’. Lawyers are getting involved, as the source revealed, “Strongly worded legal letters have been sent to the publishers by people who know Britney and who fear what she has written.

There is no movement at the moment, and there are concerns over when it will eventually be able to come out.”

The source disclosed that Britney wants to tell “her side of the story” to the world through her book and “set the record straight” by doing so. They added, “There’s a fair amount of throwing people under the bus, talking about past relationships, some of whom will be revealed for the first time ever.”

As per the source in the report, “Britney lived her life in the public eye, but there are relationships and people she had encounters with who she managed to keep under the radar, including some massive film star names and people from the music world.” Britney wanted to write this book to “tell her truth.” According to the source, that is what has “worried” the involved people.

Meanwhile, the Toxic singer signed the publishing deal for this book at a whooping £ 12 million. She mentioned about her book online and spoke about how she has “written three different versions of my book and had LOTS of therapy through the process.”

