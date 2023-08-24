Is Britney Spears paying USD 10k monthly rent for Sam Asghari's luxury LA apartment amid divorce split?

As the Britney Spears divorce saga unfolds, the pop star comes under one more grave revelation. This is about the residence her husband, Sam Asghari continues to live in. In a TMZ Exclusive report, it has been revealed that it is Britney who continues to pay the rent of his house in Los Angeles. The news was not greeted warmly by any of her fans. Amid all the drama surrounding the prenup, it seems unfair that Sam continues to live in the house paid for by Spears. Here is everything you need to know about the matter.

Amid the ongoing divorce turmoil surrounding Britney Spears, recent developments reveal a surprising financial arrangement. Despite their messy split, it turns out that Britney has not cut all the ties with her man. According to TMZ, sources connected to the situation have disclosed that the pop star is paying USD 10,000 per month for Asghari's apartment in a prestigious Los Angeles high-rise. As the news came out, a lot of the fans dug out their year-old comments that said that Sam was going to ditch her for her money.

TMZ also confirms that Sam Asghari managed to secure a more upscale unit in the high-rise complex through a negotiated deal, although the cost remains at the standard USD 10,000 monthly rate. On the other side of the story, Sam and his team remain silent of the matter.

The prenuptial argeement and Sam's demand to raise it

A few days back, it was reported that Sam and his team was working on raising the prenup to the agreed number. He wanted more money than what was agreed in the prenup and threatened to share embarrassing info about Britney if he didn't get it. Although Britney got a strong legal team to stop this and called it blackmail, they sure continue to try to get money from her. Britney's legal team had a prenup that protected Britney's money earned before marriage. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for all the latest updates on the same.

