Is Britney Spears planning to 'cut off' details about divorce with Sam Asghari in her memoir? Here's what we know

Britney Spears' fans who were hoping for details about her marriage to Sam Asghari in her upcoming memoir, The Woman in Me, will be disappointed. Even though Britney announced the book's release date as October 24, sources say there won't be any changes to include her divorce. The book will be released as originally planned, with Britney giving her final approval two weeks ago.

Britney and Sam’s relation is not the main focus in book

Despite the divorce news, presales for the book have actually increased, though some fans might not realize it won't cover the recent breakup. The memoir focuses more on Britney's early life, career, and her journey out of her conservatorship. While Sam is featured in the book, their relationship isn't the main focus.

After seven years together, Britney Spears and Sam Asghari have split up. They first met while working on Britney's Slumber Party music video, where Sam played her love interest. Their relationship blossomed off-screen, leading to an engagement after Britney's conservatorship ended in 2021 and a wedding in June 2022. Their love story was often shared on social media rather than in traditional interviews. However, on August 16, 2023, they confirmed their separation due to alleged infidelity. Britney filed for divorce on August 17, with Sam seeking spousal support and legal fee coverage. Despite their whirlwind romance and its end, fans will remember their journey marked by love, public attention, and personal challenges.

Latest update about Britney Spears

Britney Spears has been making headlines since her divorce announcement with Sam Asghari. Initially, it seemed like Britney was having a tough time with the divorce. But today she posted a video where the singer was in bed, but she wasn't wearing anything under the sheets. The video had Annie Lennox's song I Put a Spell on You playing. Britney turned off the comments on the video so fans couldn't comment. But when the video made its way to other social media, fans poured in comments, thinking Britney was just doing it for attention during her divorce.

However, another video was more attention grabbing. As in another video, Britney was in her hallway, and there was a man licking her leg. Some of her friends had also taken her by the poolside. She wrote a caption for the video, “When you go to meet up with a so-called “friend” and drive an hour for chicken !!! Then you have to wait in the car and need to use the bathroom ... I knew paps were tipped off because the car I was in was never used before … so how was I followed ??? Malibu Canyon Road is the most horrible road ever to drive on ... so what does a bitch like me do !!??! I put my green dress on and show up at my friends !!! I invited my fav boys over and PLAYED ALL NIGHT !!!"

