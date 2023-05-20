Is Britney Spears’ planning to spill ‘ugly truth’ about Hollywood industry with her book? Experts reveal

Britney Spears is currently making headlines for her book, which will be published by Simon & Schuster. Reportedly, it has been delayed as many Hollywood celebs are concerned about what it might reveal. Publishing insiders have described the manuscript as "inspiring" and a "groundbreaking, instant best-seller." Moreover, a PR expert has stated that the singer could use her book as a revenge against those who have wronged her.

What could Britney Spears reveal in her book?

In a conversation with a tabloid, the chairman of the Los Angeles-based firm Reputation Management Consultants, Eric Schiffer opened up about what Britney’s book could reveal and what it could mean for her future. He said, “I imagine there will be a cascade of fireworks that will be fired with brutal intention at many of the people she feels have taken advantage. And she's gonna let loose.”

Eric further added that the singer’s new found freedom after he 13-year conservatorship was terminated will impact her book too. He was quoted saying, “Her filter is largely gone and so you will see a raw, and no holds bar set of missiles that will be firing at those who she feels were terrible towards her. That includes her father and a range of other characters that supported him.”

Ryan Murphy to make a docuseries on Britney Spears’ book?

Insider have revealed that Britney’s book could become a docuseries which would be helmed by Ryan Murphy. The insider was quoted saying, “Ryan is openly fascinated by the Britney saga and of course, he is one of the few filmmakers in Hollywood, maybe the only one, really, with a professional relationship with Britney. He knows her, he knows her world, and he knows why the story of her conservatorship resonated with so many people. He's the guy to do this but the question is timing. Britney is promising bombshells with her book release and people are going to want to see those stories dramatized.”

