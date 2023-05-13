Is Britney Spears posting AI-generated videos on her social media? Here’s what we know

Britney Spears is quite active on social media. Ever since her conservatorship ended last year, the pop icon has been quite candid and expressive on Instagram, where she often posts pictures and videos of her dancing. Britney has been consistently advocating for fans and media outlets to respect her freedom and dignity as a person. However, looks like despite repeated requests, netizens have found a new controversy to entertain themselves with. This time, users believe that it is not really Britney but AI-generated content which is being posted on her Instagram space. Read on to know more.

Are Britney Spears’ Instagram videos AI-generated?

Fans believe that the content on Britney Spears’ Instagram space is AI-generated and fake, after analyzing and scrutinizing her videos second by second. Conspiracy theorists allege that Britney’s feet are not really Britney’s, as one of the tattoos is not visible.

All of this started when TikTok user @theconspiracybestie started posting slowed-down videos of Britney on her account, to prove that it is not the singer in the videos. She notes that many of Britney’s Instagram videos have glitches which prove that these are AI-generated. She has even funded a documentary on these theories, which has only added to the speculation.

Was Britney Spears’ wedding fake?

Another conspiracy theory is that Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari was also fake. This theory was shared by an account called @theconspiracybestie on Instagram. As evidence this theory, it was pointed out that there are several glitches in Britney and Sam’s wedding video. These include the disappearance and reappearance of Sam's wedding ring and the fading of the glove on Britney's left hand. These glitches suggest that the wedding may have been shot separately and then edited together to make it seem like a real wedding.

In the comments section of the Instagram post, people pointed out that Britney's ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding and filmed the break-in. In the video, Jason is heard saying that there is no one at the wedding venue except security. However, the video also shows that things are still being set up, which might mean that the wedding was all too real.

