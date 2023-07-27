Is Britney Spears pregnant with Sam Asghari's baby? Singer opens up about symptoms

Is Britney Spears pregnant? The singer recently shared a post on her Instagram and spoke about some symptoms which made her think she got pregnant again. The 41-year-old singer went on a recent trip to Mexico and felt sick. She thought she got pregnant but it was actually the heat of the sun which made her suffer from nausea.

Britney Spears felt she is pregnant with Sam Asghari's baby

A few hours ago, Britney Spears shared a long post where she talked about her sickness. She wrote, "I will be honest I woke up this morning and thought I was pregnant because I’m so nauseous but I think it’s the sun !!! if we’re all under the same sun you guys have to be feeling coo coo too !!!"

Acknowledging the fact that she was mostly outside during her trip, the singer wrote, "Staying in all day with the air conditioner seems like the practical common sense thing to do." But Britney wanted to spend more time outdoors as she felt "caged up" her "whole life."

The Grammy winner and her spouse Sam Asghari announced the singer's pregnancy last year but later informed that Britney had a miscarriage. Since then, the singer was not allowed to drink alcohol.

But in her recent Instagram post Spears said, "Dear God … it’s the first year I’ve been able to drink alcohol so my trip to Mexico with all the amazing food and wine was unbelievable !!!" Sharing the cover of a book called ‘The Transformational Power of Fasting,' Britney insisted that changing the way she eats has been making her feel better.

Britney's confession came a year after she lost the baby she was expecting with Sam. The singer confirmed her pregnancy in April 2022 but told fans a month later that she was heartbroken after the miscarriage. In an Instagram post, Spears wrote, "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we have lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy. This is a devastating time for any parent. Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along, however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strength. We will continue trying to expand our beautiful family."

Meanwhile, Britney is already a mother to two sons - Sean Preston, 17, and Jayden James, 16 whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.

