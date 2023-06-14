Is Britney Spears releasing a comeback album? Fans think so

Rumors have been swirling on social media that Britney Spears will soon release her comeback album. Previously in May The U.S. Sun reported that the pop star is back in the studio and is working on a massive new album. This news seems to be in line with the massive success of Hold Me Closer, for which Spears’ teamed up with Elton John in May 2022.

Now, there seems to be another tell-tale sign that Britney Spears might be releasing a new album. Here is more on the same.

Britney Spears’ comeback album

Fans are convinced that Britney Spears is finally releasing her comeback album after noticing a telling sign on social media. The music producer Caleb Stone posted a new picture of himself with Stargate and dropped a major hint about Spears’ comeback album. The producers can be seen smiling in the picture as Caleb’s caption read, “Spent the last 9 months in the Siberian alps making beats for the new Britney Spears album w bros @stargate - big tings coming.” However, shortly afterwards he deleted the post. But it was already re-shared by the fan account.

Fans reaction

Fans were supportive of Britney Spears making her comeback with a potential new album. One fan wrote, “I don't see why he would be lying to be honest. I think it's real and he might have gotten in trouble because maybe an album is being made secretly.”

Another person commented, “he is def up to something. Her Instagram is literally just a distraction, so she is left alone, there is a reason why no one's seen her, because that's what she's wanted. She wanted a year or two for herself, and she's gotten it. People have so much expectations from her, she needed to heal, and she has through her music.”

However, some people were skeptical about the news and one person commented, “Does...Britney know about this?”

