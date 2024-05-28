Is Broadway Star Andy Karl Seeing 'New Woman' After Ending Marriage With Orfeh? Rumors Explored

Andy Karl, a Broadway star known for his roles in musicals like Groundhog Day and Legally Blonde, recently ended his 23-year marriage to fellow theater star Orfeh. The split has sparked numerous rumors, particularly about Karl's relationship with his co-star in an Australian production, as per a report published by Page Six. Let's take a look at the details and the rumors about Karl's love life.

The split from Orfeh

Andy Karl and Orfeh announced their separation after more than 2 decades together. Karl, who has received multiple Tony nominations, and Orfeh, a well-known figure in the theater community, appeared to have a close relationship both on and off stage.

However, Karl recently revealed that maintaining a marriage can be difficult, especially when your job requires you to travel around the world. "After 23 years of a wonderful loving relationship, both onstage and off, we have made the decision to separate," Karl shared in a statement. He recognized the challenge of maintaining a strong marriage while working on opposite sides of the globe.

New romance in Australia

The speculation surrounding Karl's split grew when reports surfaced about his relationship with Elise McCann, his co-star in the Melbourne production of Groundhog Day. Here, Karl played the lead role, which was originally played by Bill Murray, while McCann played Rita, originally played by Andie MacDowell. According to insiders, Karl and McCann's professional relationship developed into a personal one while they worked together.

Orfeh's visit to Melbourne

Orfeh paid a visit to Karl in Melbourne earlier this year, and according to sources, Karl maintained a sense of normalcy during her stay. "He paraded her around Melbourne as if everything was fine," a source revealed, as quoted by Page Six. However, the situation changed when Karl told Orfeh, just before she left for the United States, that he planned to leave her for McCann. Many in the theater community, who had admired the couple's long-standing partnership, were taken aback by this revelation.

Following the separation, Andy Karl reportedly brought his new partner to New York, causing additional uproar in the acting community. "He only ended it with Orfeh a few weeks ago," according to a source, "and he's already swanning about New York with the new woman."

Some of Karl's colleagues have been critical of his rapid advancement. "If he was going to unceremoniously dump his wife for a younger actress, he could at least leave a dignified stretch of time before introducing his new squeeze to the stateside scene," said another insider, as per Page Six.

