Is Bryan Cranston retiring from acting in 2026? Actor reveals the TRUTH

Bryan Cranston finally clarified his comment on retiring from acting in 2026. In a recent interview with British GQ, the actor shared his plans to step away from acting in 2026. Clearing the air, the 67-year-old actor insisted that he is not retiring but taking a break from the entertainment industry.

Bryan Cranston is taking a break from acting

Brayn Cranston explained that his three-year exit plan from Hollywood does not signal the end of his career. While he plans to close his production company and sell his stake in Dos Hombres, the Mezcal company he co-founded with Aaron Paul, the Breaking Bad star took to social media to clarify that the move was simply hitting the ‘pause button.’

Taking to his Instagram, Bryan stated, "I am not retiring. What I am going to do is hit the pause button for a year after I reach my 70th birthday in 2026. Holy crap - 70!"

Bryan shares his upcoming plans

The famous Hollywood personality said that he wants to spend quality time with his wife, Robin Dearden, in a way that was not possible in the last 25 years. Cranston believes the break will give them new hope, goals and experiences as they navigate their ‘latter years’ together.

During his self-imposed hiatus, the 'Your Honour' actor wants to disconnect from social media, and step away from business ventures. He expressed his desire to read the classic novels he has always wanted to explore. The actor admitted that he is starting to run out of new ideas to play the characters he has been offered, and he sees this hiatus as an opportunity to ‘reset’ his career.

Bryan expresses his gratitude to fans

However, Cranston assured his promising fans that he has numerous projects lined up before his 70th birthday. The list includes the upcoming comedy film Jackpot, co-starring Jennifer Garner, and the possibility of returning to Broadway.

In conclusion, the Jackpot star expressed gratitude to his fans for their immense support throughout his career. “For now, let me just express my deep gratitude to all of you who have been so incredibly kind and generous with your time in reading my posts and following my career....I wish all of you well…and I’ll see you down the road,” he said.

ALSO READ: Johnny Depp feels ecstatic as he turns 60; Says, 'Moved on from last year'