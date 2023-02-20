Is Buccal fat removal a new obsession? Experts reveal the side effects

The buccal fat removal surgery is not a new procedure, it has been there for decades. However, it has all of a sudden sparked interest and people have started talking about it.

Nowadays, buccal fat removal has become a hot topic on social media, all thanks to celebrities like Chrissy Teigen who confirmed that she had undergone a face surgery. While other celebrities with slimmer cheekbones and more defined faces have been rumored to have removed some buckle fat for an extra chiseled look.

Here’s everything you need to know about the procedure and why it’s so controversial–

What exactly is buccal fat removal?

In this cosmetic procedure, the doctors remove fat that lies between your cheekbone and jawbone. The fat removal procedure is done internally in the mouth and therefore, doesn’t leave any marks or scars on your face. A cheek hollow area called buccal fat pad is found in everyone and its size varies from person to person. Getting your buccal fat removed does not offer any health benefits.

Controversies around buccal fat procedure

Remember, everything comes with a price. Likewise, buccal fat removal surgery has its repercussions. According to experts, the procedure has several long-term effects. After buccal fat removal, your face looks leaner and more attractive. But, as you age, the face loses volume and may look older and soggier. Not just that, once your buccal fat is removed, your body won’t be able to produce more, which means extra fat would be needed to restore volume in the cheeks if required. Besides, this surgery can lead to major issues such as nerve damage; the facial nerve that runs behind your face may get damaged during the procedure. Moreover, you may face the issue of hematoma that can lead to bleeding in your cheeks, which may take longer to get normal.

Checkout this video shared by The Cosmetic Lane where Chrissy Teigen revealed she has buccal fat removal done by Dr. Jason Diamond.