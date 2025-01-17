Is Cameron Diaz Back to Hollywood Full-Time After Latest Movie Back in Action? Actress Reveals

Cameron Diaz returns to the big screen through the Netflix movie Back in Action after a decade of inactivity but still remains unclear about her long-term plans in Hollywood.

The Charlie's Angels actress told Empire magazine that she likes to keep things open, and her choices will be an instinctive decision for herself, her family, and others.

Speaking with the outlet about her future acting plans, she said, "I don’t know how I view it. It’s hard to say. If I say it, then it becomes this thing. I reserve the right to say no to doing a movie ever again, and I reserve the right to say yes if I decide to."

Diaz stated, "I’m not defining anything. I’m just open to whatever makes sense for me and my family at any given moment."

Although Diaz has earned fame through movies such as The Holiday, My Best Friend's Wedding, and more, which belong to the genre of romantic comedies, she did state that she wouldn't go back to this kind of film genre. She said, "No more rom-coms, only mom-coms."

Cameron Diaz implied a shift towards more relevant and realistic projects related to her present life stage. Her latest film, Back in Action, an action-comedy, premieres on Netflix this Friday.

