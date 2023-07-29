Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro after splitting from Shawn Mendes? Here's the TRUTH about rumors

After rumors of Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro started floating around the Internet, fans were curious to know if there was any truth to all the buzz. Especially considering, the singer had reconciled with her former boyfriend Shawn Mendes at Coachella this year. The news of their breakup yet again broke the hearts of their supporters around the world. Here's the truth about the rumors claiming Cabello and Alejandro are seeing each other.

Is Camila Cabello dating Rauw Alejandro?

After being spotted at the Inter Miami soccer game, a report claimed the Senorita hitmaker was seeing the Puerto Rican singer. But now, a source told People that the rumors are "100 percent not true" and here's the reason why. "They just happened to be at two of the same events. They barely even spent time together at either event," the insider explained.

Rauw Alejandro and Rosalia's separation

Alejandro recently announced his engagement with Rosalia has come to an end. In his long statement posted on Twitter, the 30-year-old wrote, "Yes, a few months ago Rosi and I ended our engagement. There are thousands of problems that can cause a break, but in our case, it was not because of third parties or infidelity." He mentioned the false rumors and reports claiming to know the reason behind the split and called them out for being insensitive.

"And for the respect that I have for her, for our families, and for everything we lived, I could not remain silent and continue watching how they try to destroy the truest love story that God has allowed me to live." He concluded by saying, "With nothing more to add, to my fans, I love you so much, thank you for being there." They first started dating in 2021.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes reconciliation and breakup

Meanwhile, former love birds Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted making out at the Coachella music festival earlier this year and news of their reconciliation went viral as fans rejoiced to see their favorite pair back together. The two were spotted on several dates for a while post which reports of them breaking up again started circulating. The Havana hitmaker and Mendes have not since been spotted together much to the disappointment of netizens.

