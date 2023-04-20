Is Camila Cabello’s new song about her kiss with Shawn Mendes at Coachella 2023? Fans think so after teaser

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes’ Coachella kiss continues to make headlines.

For the unversed, ex-flames Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes were spotted getting cozy and sharing a kiss at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival 2023, after more than a year of breaking up. This left fans excited, curious, and wondering if the former lovebirds were getting back together.

Amid this, Camila just teased her fans and followers with a new song that is seemingly about her steamy kiss with Shawn Mendes at Coachella. Scroll below to find out!

Camila Cabello’s new song about her Coachella kiss with Shawn Mendes?

Some time back, Camila took to her Instagram space and dropped a teaser for her upcoming song titled June Gloom. It also has the date April 12 mentioned. It should be noted that this is just a few days prior to her much-talked-about reunion with her ex-lover Shawn Mendes.

In the teaser, Camila can be heard singing, “How come you’re just so much better / Is this going to end ever? / I guess I’ll f*** around and find out.”

Camila then continued, “Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don’t it’s whatever / If you do honey, It’ll be all I think about.”

The obvious Coachella reference has left fans too excited and they wonder what the song means about their relationship now.

Fans react to Camila Cabello’s new song

Fans flooded the comments section of the Havana singer as soon as she shared the teaser of her new song. While she did not yet announce when the song will come out, fans can hardly wait.

One fan wrote, “NOT THE COACHELLA REFERENCE… OH THIS IS FRESH FRESH.” Another fan commented, “WHAT DOES THIS MEAN LIKE WHY THAT DATE?” A third fan’s comment read, “Seated for this!!! Coachella was 4.14. Could 4.12 mean the date she and @shawnmendes got back together??? (side eye emoji)”

