Is Camilla going to be crowned as ‘Queen’ at King Charles’ coronation? DETAILS inside

Here is everything that we know about the title change of Camilla from Queen Consort to Queen.

Written by Disheeta Maheshwari   |  Published on Apr 05, 2023   |  01:41 PM IST  |  328
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla (Image via Instagram/@theroyal family)
The first glimpse of the 6 May coronation indicates the title transition from ‘Queen Consort’ to the official use of ‘Queen Camilla’. The illustrated invitation is sent to about 2,000 guests and is from ‘King Charles III and Queen Camilla’. A new official photo of King Charles III and Queen Camilla was also released.   

The invitation for coronation which is printed for 6 May on recycled paper marks a change in how Camilla is titled. Here is everything that we know about the title change of Camilla from Queen Consort to Queen.

6 May coronation invite

According to the reports, in the initial phase of the new reign the title of ‘Queen Consort’ was used for Camilla to distinguish her from the late Queen Elizabeth. However, the coronation seems to be an appropriate time to officially transition to the title of ‘Queen Camilla’.

The coronation service which will be held on May 6 will see Camilla getting crowned alongside the King, eighteen years after the couple married each other. Earlier late Queen Elizabeth had given the public title to Camilla. The late queen said that Camilla should be called Queen Consort even when there were suggestions that she would be known as Princess Consort.

Coronation invitation

As King Charles have been involved in environmental campaigns for many years, the artwork for the invitation makes use of the folklore figure of the ‘green man’ with the features that are made from oak leaves, hawthorn, and ivy. According to the royal source, this is the symbol of spring and rebirth to celebrate a new reign. The design of the coronation invitation also includes insects, wildflowers, and birds along with heraldic and national emblems.

For the coronation ceremony roles have also been given to children of friends and relations with eight ‘pages of honor’ announced to be involved in the ceremony.    

Camilla

Can a Queen Consort become queen?
The Duchess of Cornwall will not become the monarch because the throne can only be inherited. This means that members who are married into the royal family cannot take the throne.
Will Camilla stay queen if Charles dies?
The line of succession follows Charles' blood descendants, so Camilla will never become the actual queen, even if he dies before her.
Who decides who is Queen Consort?
Historically in a monarchy, it is customary for the wife of the reigning monarch to automatically become queen when their husband ascends to the throne. In rare instances where monarchies don't use the term queen consort, then the spouse may go by the title of princess consort.
