Is Canadian rock band Sum 41 calling it quits after their final album? DEETS inside

Sum 41, a Canadian pop-punk band, is disbanding after selling 15 million records worldwide. The band recently announced in a social media statement on Monday that they will split up after 27 years in the music industry following the release of their final album and a global tour. The band announced that all of their future tour dates in Europe and the United States will be completed this summer as they eagerly await the release of their final album, "Heaven x Hell."

Sum 41 final album

On Monday, the pop-punk band, well known for tracks like “In Too Deep” and “Fatlip” announced in a social media post that their eight album “Heaven X Hell” would be their last. The band revealed that they will wrap up their remaining European and American tour dates this summer following the release of their final album.

Not much information has been released regarding the date of the release and the farewell tour. The band claimed that having been a group since 1996 had given them some of their best experiences as they announced their split up. "We are forever grateful to our fans, both old and new, who have supported us in every way," the band said in Monday's message posted on Twitter and their website. "It is hard to articulate the love and respect we have for all of you and we wanted you to hear this from us first." The band concluded the message by saying. "Thank you for the last 27 years of Sum 41."

About Sum 41

Canadian rock band, Sum 41, was formed in Ajax, Ontario. The band was founded in 1996 and its current members included Deryck Whibley (lead vocals, guitars, keyboards), Jason "Cone" McCaslin (bass, backing vocals), Dave "Brownsound" Baksh (lead guitar, backing vocals), Frank Zummo (drums, percussion, occasionally backing vocals), and Tom Thacker (guitars, keyboards, backing vocals).

Their 2001 first album, "All Killer No Filler," was a critical and commercial success, with the lead single "Fat Lip" dominating Billboard's Alternative Airplay list. Sum 41 has put out three live albums along with seven full-length studio albums over the years, the most recent of which is "Order in Decline" from 2019.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Muse’s singer Matt Bellamy thinks the band is uncool?