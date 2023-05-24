Is Canadian singer Nelly Furtado suffering from ADHD? Artist REVEALS

Nelly Furtado recently got candid and opened up about her struggles with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). While speaking to Fault Magazine, the singer revealed that she is suffering from ADHD. The 44-year-old Canadian singer shared that she was diagnosed with ADHD 18 months ago and has been using dance and choreography as a means to naturally deal with the condition.

Nelly Furtado opens up about her health condition

While sharing more about the disease, Nelly revealed that she was diagnosed with ADHD in her adulthood, but she hasn't been "overly dramatic" about it and has instead concentrated on "finding solutions" to handle the ailment.

Nelly said, "I just got diagnosed with ADHD in the last 18 months of my life.” She added, "I believe I've had it my whole life, but playing instruments six days a week as a kid kept me in check. So now, I've been using choreography and getting into the dance studio as a natural way of dealing with my ADHD.

I find that discipline really helps my brain. The good news is I'm getting to know my brain really well. I love talking about it, so I'm hoping to share my experience with people and have conversations about it. Nelly Furtado

Meanwhile, Nelly Furtado took a five-year break from performing until 2022, when she joined Canadian pop star Drake at his on-stage Toronto show.

Speaking about ADHD, it is a mental condition that affects behavior. The condition causes agitation, difficulty focusing, and rash behavior in its victims. The sickness has been shown to run in families, even though the exact cause is unknown.

Who is Nelly Furtado?

Born on December 2, 1978, Canadian singer-songwriter Nelly Kim Furtado is from Brazil. One of the most popular Canadian performers, Furtado has sold more than 40 million records worldwide. She has gained a lot of fame for her versatility in music.

She first gained recognition with her first album Whoa, Nelly! (2000), which was both critically and commercially successful. Her songs ‘I'm Like a Bird’ and ‘Turn Off the Light’ have been listed on the Billboard Hot 100. Some of her successful singles that have been loved worldwide include ‘Promiscuous’ (featuring Timbaland), ‘Maneater’, ‘Say It Right’, and ‘All Good Things (Come to an End)’. Besides, she has bagged a lot of accolades including a Grammy Award for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for the first of the two hits.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is Selena Gomez holidaying in Paris? Singer’s photos at an Italian restaurant go viral