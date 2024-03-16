Is Cara Delevingne Okay? Actress Reveals Cats Alive After Los Angeles Home Gets Destroyed By Fire; Thanks Firefighters

Cara Delevingne, known for her dynamic presence on both the runway and the silver screen, captivates audiences with her unique charm and versatile talent. From her breakthrough in modeling to her seamless transition into acting, Delevingne has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. However, recent unfortunate events have unfolded as reports suggest a fire ravaged a Los Angeles home believed to be owned by the multi-talented star.

Is Cara Delevingne Okay?

A fire ravaged a Los Angeles residence believed to be owned by model and actor Cara Delevingne on Friday, resulting in substantial damage. During the blaze, one firefighter sustained injuries and was transported to a hospital in fair condition, while a housesitter present during the incident received treatment for minor injuries, according to Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Delevingne later posted several Instagram stories apparently alluding to the fire after TMZ disclosed that the affected property, located in the Studio City area, was hers. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered intense flames at the rear of the two-story house, causing significant damage to a room and spreading to the attic, Prange explained. After ensuring everyone's safety, the firefighters adopted a defensive stance, but the roof eventually collapsed. It took over two hours for them to extinguish the fire completely.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Cara Delevingne's $7m Home in LA Catches Massive Fire; Here's What We Know So Far

Following the incident, Delevingne shared a video showing a street filled with fire trucks with flashing lights. "Thank you from the bottom of my heart to all the firefighters and people that have showed up to help," read another Instagram story she posted.

In her third Instagram Story, she posted pictures of two cats with caption, “My heart is broken today I cannot believe it life can change in the blink of an eye cherish what you have.”

Cara's initial post featuring her cats understandably alarmed many, causing concerns that her pets may have perished in the fire. However, she swiftly clarified the situation by sharing a follow-up photo of her cats and reassuring her followers: "They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters.”

What caused fire at Cara Delevingne’s home?

Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles-area residence was engulfed in a significant fire this week during the early hours of the morning, prompting a large-scale response from the fire department. The blaze, which occurred at her expansive property in Studio City around 3:52 AM, required firefighters to swiftly mobilize with hoses to combat the flames that had spread throughout much of the home.

According to law enforcement sources cited by TMZ, the fire was first reported via a 911 call around 3:57 AM PST. Upon arrival, firefighters discovered that a backroom of the property was ablaze, though the exact cause remains unclear at this time. The fire escalated, spreading to the attic and causing a portion of the roof to collapse. Firefighters worked tirelessly for over two hours to contain and extinguish the blaze.

Unfortunately, injuries were sustained during the ordeal. One firefighter reportedly fell from a ladder while battling the flames, sustaining injuries of unspecified severity. Additionally, an individual within the home was treated for smoke inhalation.

Fortunately, Cara Delevingne was not present at the time of the fire, as she is currently in England. She was photographed out and about on Thursday and has been performing at the Playhouse Theatre throughout the week.

As of now, the exact cause of the fire remains undisclosed pending further investigation.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'I’m a grown-a** man': When Will Smith turned down Margot Robbie for THIS during USD 168 million movie