Is Cardi B Pregnant With Third Child? Here’s What Rapper Revealed After Filing For Divorce From Offset

Cardi B reveals that she is pregnant with a third child. The rapper announced she is expecting again via her Instagram post on Thursday, August 1. Cardi B’s pregnancy news came a day after the rapper filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Offset. The I Like It crooner is a mother to 2 toddlers she shares with her ex from six years of marriage.

The artist shared a picture of herself in a red dress on her social media account, cradling her baby bump. The post was accompanied by a long caption about new beginnings.

In her caption, Cardi B wrote, "With every ending comes a new beginning! I am so grateful to have shared this season with you, you have brought me more love, more life and most of all, renewed my power!” She further added, "Reminded me that I can have it all! You’ve reminded me that I never have to choose between life, love, and my passion! I love you so much and cannot wait for you to witness what you helped me accomplish, what you pushed me to do!"

In a conversation with People Magazine, the Up rapper revealed that she saw the separation coming in for a long time. The publicist for the rapper shared with the media outlet, "It’s not based on cheating rumors, but rather has been a long time coming.” Meanwhile, reports from the magazine have confirmed that Cardi B has applied for primary custody of her two kids, Wave Set and Kulture Kiari.

Apart from being a father to the kids with Cardi B, Offset also has three other children, Jordan, Kody, and Kalea Marie, from his previous relationships.

The Drip rapper announced she was single during a live session in December 2023. The artist shared that she was not sure about how to break the news of her separation. At the time, the rapper revealed, “I’ve been single for a minute now.” She continued, “But I have been afraid ... Not afraid, I just don’t know how to tell the world. But I feel like today has been, like, a sign.”

She further added, "I don't know if you guys have been getting clues from me, from my Lives, or from my Stories, when I put some certain music, or find my unfollowings.”

Cardi B and Offset have been in an on-and-off relationship since the duo started dating in 2017. The pair tied the knot in 2018 and became parents to 2 kids while in the union.

