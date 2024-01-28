Is Caroline Manzo Suing Bravo? Exploring Lawsuit As Manzo Accuses Co-star Brandi Glanville Of Sexual Assault

Trigger Warning: The following content has mentions of sexual assault.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip is yet to make a premiere and the show has already run into controversies. The RHONJ star Caroline Manzo has alleged that her co-star from Missing at 17, Brandi Glanville, is involved in sexual assault.

Why Is Caroline Manzo Suing Bravo?

A legal case has been filed against the Hungover Games actress, Brandi Glanville, accusing the 51-year-old actress of forcibly kissing her co-star, Caroline Manzo, and also groping her private parts. It all happened during the shooting of the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip episode. The following lawsuit was filed in New York, also revealing that NBC Universal knew about this misconduct and sexual assault, but still hired her. The reason given by production was that such controversy would feed the ratings.

What does the Lawsuit against Brandi Glanville state?

ALSO READ: 10 shows to watch If you like The Real Housewives Of Orange County

The lawsuit states that “Defendants even encouraged Ms. Glanville to become drunk on the set so that she would be more likely to commit outrageous and harassing acts, thereby helping Defendants’ ratings without regard to the rights and safety of those around her.” It is interesting to see how Brandi Glanville is not named as a defender in the lawsuit. This allowed the Celebrity Apprentice actress to put the blame on alcohol and the production house.

Advertisement

The show, Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was shot in 2023 in Morocco and while the shooting was underway, Glanville was also seen in Beverly Hills. In January 2023, news surfaced online about the alleged assaults with statements like Glanville kissed Manzo “multiple times throughout the evening without her consent.”

On the third day of filming in Morocco, Glanville made rude sexual comments and even compared a pepper to a penis. This portrayed the tensions on the set that had already begun. Caroline clarified that such things put American women in a bad light to which her co-star responded, “Shut up! This is my vacation, bitch. I’ll do what the fuck I want.” There have been no further updates from Glanville’s end on this suit. The lawsuit gives graphic details on the assault like “Glanville then reached around Manzo’s body and then groped, grabbed, and forcibly fondled Manzo’s vagina and breasts. At the same time, Glanville pushed her face into Manzo’s neck in order to kiss her.” No further comments are seen on this case that charges Brandi with harassment, retaliation, sexual battery, negligence, and discrimination.

ALSO READ: Everything Eddie Cibrian has said about ex-wife Brandi Glanville's claims of his affair with Piper Perabo