Is Cars 4 spinoff in the works? Everything we know so far

Pixar fans have been anticipating a fourth Cars movie since the third one came out in 2017. Till now, there was no news of the film actually happening. However, Cars’ creative director Jay Ward finally spoke about the possibility of there being another film in the works, and fans have been excited about it. Ward has been a part of the Cars franchise since its first film which came out in 2006. Here is all we know about a possible sequel.

What did Jay Ward say about the film Cars 4?

Jay Ward, the creative director of the Cars franchise and who has worked in many other Pixar Animation Studios projects, recently appeared on The Lake Brake Show while attending the Porsche Rennsport Reunion 7. There, it came to light that Jayward is a bit of an automobile nerd himself, making him perfect for the role of the creative head for the Cars franchise. He also co-created many beloved characters in the Cars films.

During the interview, Jay Ward also let it slip that there are a few big Cars projects that he is a part of right now. He said, “There are a few Cars things brewing. I can’t quite say what yet. But Cars has a lot of life that will keep going.”

Ward, who is known as the guardian angel of the Cars franchise due to his deep-seated love for automobiles, could have been talking about a possible Cars return to the big screen after years of there being only short films, and series following the big release in 2017.

In the video, Ward also spoke in detail about his experience while working at the Cars franchise. He initially joined Pixar in the late 90s and worked on the 1998 film Monsters, Inc. Afterwards, he was appointed to the Cars films because of his deep-rooted love and knowledge about everything related to automobiles. It was clear from the way he spoke about Cars that he loves the franchise more than anything and even might be more excited about a sequel than some of the fans.

Why does there need to be a Cars 4?

Back in 2017, producer Kevin Reher mentioned the possibility of there being a fourth Cars film after Cars 3. Since then, the fans have been geared up for another fun movie with their favorite characters, but alas, without any news. Disney CEO Bob Iger commenting on the fact that the Disney/Pixar franchise makes a lot of sequels made it look like all hope was lost. But after Ward’s comments, there has been more speculation about what Cars 4 could be about.

The most popular speculation is that the story will continue after Cars 3 and we will get to see our favorite McQueen taking on a mentoring role for Cruz Ramirez. It would surely be great to see how he imparts the knowledge he gained from years of racing to the next generation. People are also excited about new characters joining the franchise with their quirks and loveable traits.

The Cars franchise is surely one of the most popular projects of Pixar. Not only does it have four films and various other projects of its own, but it also has a spin-off named Planes. Planes, in turn, had its own sequel. Ward’s revelation has brought forth a lot of anticipation and all we can do is wait and see if the Cars sequel actually happens.

