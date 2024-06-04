Is Casey Moss Returning As JJ Deveraux On Hit Soap Opera Days Of Our Lives? Here’s What Sources Say

Peacock’s longest-running soap opera will bring back an iconic character! Rumors were abuzz that Casey Moss might return as JJ Deveraux to the Days Of Our Lives. Soap Opera Digest’s set-side sources and Moss himself have confirmed the rumors to be true.

For the unversed, the actor earned a Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018 for Outstanding Younger Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of the titular character. So, his return would be huge for the DOOL fans!

Casey Moss will return as JJ Deveraux to Days Of Our Lives

The actor is all set to reprise his renowned character, JJ Deveraux. Moss recently tagged the show’s official Instagram page on his bio, and the sources from Soap Opera Digest’s set-side confirmed that he has been taping new episodes.

Although there is no information on what capacity the character will return, JJ Deveraux will definitely appear in the new season of Days Of Our Lives.

The Last Champion actor has been part of the show since 2013 and left in 2020. He was last seen on the hit NBC show when he made a cameo in 2021 and 2022.

But this time, whether he will return for a short cameo or with a permanent story arc, fans will have to wait to find out!

What could be Moss’ storyline on DOOL?

In addition to reporting the actor’s return, Soap Opera News stated that JJ Deveraux might be back for Doug’s (the late Bill Hayes) memorial service episodes. On the other hand, speculations surfaced that Moss will be back but not for the funeral episodes.

His re-emergence could be related to his sister, Abigail (last played by Marci Miller). This week’s promo for DAYS teased that Abigail might be alive! So, Deveraux’s return could be related to him figuring out the truth.

On the show, Deveraux is the son of Jack (Matthew Ashford) and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves), who are still on the show. So, his return would also mean a potential family reunion.

Meanwhile, the show is available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned for more updates!