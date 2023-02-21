Is Cassi Davi alive? Viral rumours suggest she died of Lung Cancer

Misinformation can either get a person in good light with the audience or break it; but have we ever heard about questioning someone's existence, especially a well-known actress like Cassi Davi? Cassi Davi is known as Cassandra Davis-Patton, who is known to the audience as Betty Ann "Aunt Bam." Recently, news on social media started spreading, questioning whether the actress is alive or has passed away. The answer is YES SHE IS ALIVE, as frightening as it sounds, but it is as real as we say. Every week, a new trend on social media amuses us, but a celebrity’s dead hoaxes are beyond question and consideration.

One such claim that has alarmed a lot of internet users is that actress Cassi is no more. Know how the rumors started: The Viral hoax rumors began with a Facebook post claiming that Aunt Bam, an actress, died of lung cancer. Due to which, within a couple of hours, this took over TikTok, Twitter, and almost all other social media. And the worst of all was when it was seen that a few TikTokers started sharing videos in which they were weeping and honoring her contribution to the industry.

Rumor was killed, and truth was displayed by House of Payne co-star Palmer Williams Jr. As the 58-year-old actress, Cassi Davi, has no presence on social media and is not active on Twitter, it was impossible for her to catch the news. Soon after verifying the actress's survival, Palmer Williams Jr. posted on his Instagram. Palmer claimed in an Instagram video that after the fake death went viral, he had gotten several calls and messages from individuals inquiring about Cassi's wellbeing. He captioned the video, stating, "Cassi Davis is not dead." He also mentioned speaking to her only last week in the video. He said that the death fake was "awful." Palmer added that Tyler Perry, who co-starred with Cassi in the saga and also directed the films, would give fans an official notice if anything of the sort had occurred.

