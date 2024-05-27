Still, it’s a dream for many to see Celine Dion singing My Heart Will Go On that all-time-popular song from Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet’s Titanic. That song became a classic in the singer's repertoire, after the huge success of the film. But, unfortunately, Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) in 2022, which is a rare neurological disorder, with symptoms of the condition said to include both muscle stiffness and spasms. That led her to cancel many tours. But, in her upcoming documentary, I Am: Celine Dion, she is seen saying that she is trying very hard to make a comeback to the stage. Reports claim that she is aiming to perform for one final time in a TV special.

Celine Dion is planning to perform for one last time in TV special

How could someone like Celine Dion stay without singing, without performing? Though destiny had other plans, she is a fighter and she is planning to perform for one last time in a TV special.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Celine is not giving up her desire to sing again. She has been working with voice coaches, band members, and specialists for over six months now."

However, she has the belief that she could drop a concert film where the biggest hits she performed would be featured.

Celine Dion is opening up about a frightening health incident in the documentary I Am: Celine Dion, a Prime Video original. She's talked about a number of issues, including how her health journey almost cost her life.

Celine Dion explained that she "can't answer" one thing

Celine had to cancel the remaining dates on her Courage World Tour last year as a result of her health problems - which she documents in the new feature-length documentary 'I Am: Celine Dion' - and explained that she "can't answer" if she will ever be able to get back on stage.

The singer said: "I can’t answer that… because for four years I’ve been saying to myself that I’m not going back, that I’m ready, that I’m not ready.

"As things stand, I can’t stand here and say to you: ‘Yes, in four months.’

"I don’t know... my body will tell me. On the other hand, I don’t just want to wait."

Celine recently discussed how she has different therapies to treat the condition, which impacts the muscles, on a daily basis but says she will never be "cured".

In a new interview with Vogue France, she discussed if she would be able to perform again. She told the outlet that while she waits eagerly to get back to square one, it's all her body that would give her the permission. And hence, she can't confirm that she would definitely make a comeback to stages.

She told France's Vogue magazine: "I haven’t beat the disease, as it's still within me and always will be."

She hopes that a miracle will occur, and scientific research will find a way to cure the disease, but for now, she has to learn to live with Stiff Person Syndrome.

The I'm Alive singer shares sons René-Charles, and twins Nelson and Eddy, with her late husband René Angélil.

