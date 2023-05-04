Is Chance the Rapper collaborating with Peppa Pig for his daughters? Details inside

Chance the Rapper managed to prove he’s one of the best dads as he plans a sweet gesture for his daughters. The rapper recently shared in an interview on "Late Night With Seth Meyers" that he would want to work with Peppa Pig to make his daughters happy. During the episode of the ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ on Monday’, the 30-year-old rapper was asked whether his daughters like listening to his own music. To which the rapper replied "They do like my music. They're really, they're more into, like, Peppa Pig and their contemporaries," The rapper has two daughters, Kensli, who is 7 and Marli, who is 3.

The next question Seth Meyers asked was whether he would wish to collaborate with his daughters’ favorite TV characters to win the affection of his girls. The ‘Big Day’ rapper then replied, "Peppa, if you're listening right now, like, I'm trying to work or at least get some autographs for my kids.” Chance went on to say that his daughters, whom he shares with his wife Kirsten Corley, enjoy his 2019’s single Let's Go on the Run a lot. However, he needs to be cautious when he is picking songs for his kids because of the content.

About Chance the Rapper

Born in Chicago, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, also known as, Chance the Rapper, is an American rapper and songwriter who rose to fame in 2013 after the release of his second album ‘Acid Rap’. In 2016, he released his third album ‘Coloring book’ which garnered him a lot of praise and attention worldwide. The album has bagged him three Grammy Awards and he reached number eight position on the Billboards 200. Apart from this, he is the vocalist for the brand ‘the Social Experiment’ and a member of the Chicago collaborative Savemoney. In addition, he is also indulged in social activism in his hometown of Chicago.

