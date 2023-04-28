Is Charli D' Amelio pregnant? Viral TikTok claim debunked

Pregnancy is one of the most wonderful experiences one could ever be part of. One such pregnancy news has recently been doing the rounds on social media. Yes, talking about Charli D'Amelio's pregnancy which received a lot of attention lately after her TikTok video went viral. While some fans believe the rumors are fake, others want to know the truth.

Who is Charli D'amelio?

Charli D'amelio is a popular social media influencer who began her career in 2019 and soon became the most followed content creator on the platform by March 2020. She has a huge fanbase with over 49 million followers on Instagram, 9 million subscribers on YouTube, and around 5 million followers on her Twitter account. Charli shot to stardom when she uploaded her dance and lip-sync videos on TikTok. Her videos quickly went viral and she became very popular in 2019. Charli is presently seeing Landon Barkon, after having previously been in a relationship with Chase Hudson.

Is Charli D’Amelio actually pregnant?

Charli has recently made headlines when her pregnancy rumors started doing the rounds on social media. The fact that she had two dating profiles only added fuel to the fire. One of her spam accounts on TikTok produced a video in which her pregnant belly is clearly evident. However, if you look closely, the videos of Charli in a maroon floral dress do not show a pregnancy belly. It appeared that way due to the flair of the clothing. That means the rumors are fake and she is not pregnant.

Who is she dating currently?

Though Charli is not pregnant at the time, she is in a committed relationship with Landon Barker, a musician by profession. Landon is the son of famed drummer Travis Barker and model Shanna Moakler and he has over 5 million followers on Instagram.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: TikTok Boom! Here's how much screen time Charli and Dixie D’Amelio spend on their phones