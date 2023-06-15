Is Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' daughter Sami Sheen a ‘sex worker’? The OnlyFans model clarifies

Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards’ 19-year-old daughter recently described her profession as a ‘sex worker’ in a TikTok video. She posted a video clip in which she was getting ready for the job while putting on makeup. She said, “I already shaved my entire body and put some lotion on. I'm starting laser hair removal soon, so that's going to be a huge game-changer.” Fans were intrigued by the same and started asking questions. Here’s what Sami Sheen has to say about her job.

Sami Sheen about her job

Sami Sheen joined OnlyFans (OF) three months after turning eighteen and it has been almost a full year since she has been working on this platform. OnlyFans is known for its NSFW content. The nineteen-year-old said that OnlyFans is her major income source and that is why she described herself as a ‘sex worker’. She also slammed people for not doing enough research and said that there are different types of sex work and she absolutely loves her OF job.

Sami Sheen said, “I am not a p-star. I don't meet up with people. I don't film myself having sex. I don't do that, but I also don't have no judgment toward the people do that.” She further added being uncomfortable doing any other work outside her OnlyFans account.

Charlie Sheen on her daughter’s OnlyFans account

Previously Charlie Sheen got candid about her daughter Sami Sheen’s OnlyFans account. The Two and Half Men actor said that he cannot stop Sami’s decision, so he advised her to maintain her integrity with creative and classy content.

However, later in his follow-up remarks, Charlie Sheen said that his ex-wife Denise Richards put forth some excellent points that helped him to understand Sami’s choice better. He added, “Now more than ever, it's essential that Sami have a united parental front to rely upon, as she embarks on this new adventure. From this moment forward, she'll have it abundantly.”

Later, even Denise Richards became OnlyFans' model to show support for her daughter. In a conversation with Daily Pop, she called OnlyFans an ‘empowering’ platform for creators to express themselves.

