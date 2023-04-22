Is Chris Evans 'avoiding' hosting Saturday Night Live? Actor calls it an 'everyday anxiety, constant regret'

Chris Evans who is currently making headlines with his performance in Ghosted alongside Ana de Armas revealed that hosting Saturday Night Live would immediately give him “anxiety” and that he has “avoided” the opportunity. Recently in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, both the actors were seen promoting their film where Chris said that he would much rather make a small cameo than host the show. The conversation started after Ana shared that she would be hosting SNL herself.

Chris Evans says he is terrified of hosting Saturday Night Live

Talking about hosting Saturday Night Live, Chris was quoted saying, “Well, now a cameo I can handle. I’ve avoided hosting SNL like the plague for years now just because I’m so scared. It’s terrifying to me. A cameo sounds great — that’s perfect. But hosting, I tip my hat to her. She’s going to be amazing. But it would provide a lot of sleepless nights for me.” He further added, “Maybe I only feel that because I have very, very funny friends who once told me I’m not a funny person. It would just be an everyday anxiety, constant regret: ‘Why did I do this? I could have been comfortable at my house, in my bed, not worrying about this.’”

Chris Evans and Ana De Armas talk about ghosting

Ana de Armas, who has been making appearances to promote her new movie Ghosted alongside Chris Evans, revealed that she, too, has been ghosted by men. The latter also said that he had never ghosted anyone. He added that he would rather be ghosted as it would give him room to assume “they may be changed their number.”

