Is Chris Evans getting married to his fiancée Alba Baptista this summer? Here's what we know

Chris Evans, the popular Hollywood actor is best known for his power-packed performances, especially his portrayal of the famous superhero Captain America in the Marvel films. When it comes to his personal life, the actor is in a steady relationship with actress Alba Baptista, whom he met in 2021. As per the reports, the couple took their relationship to the next level and got engaged a few months back. It was also reported that Evans and Baptista are now busy building a house together.

Chris Evans to marry Alba Baptista this summer?

According to the latest reports published by Radar Online, Chris Evans and Alba Baptista are keen to tie the knot soon, and the couple is eyeing a summer wedding. The reports suggest that Evans and Baptista have already started planning for a romantic wedding, which is expected to happen this summer. As per the updates, the couple might tie the knot in a ceremony that will be held in Chris Evans' home state Massachusetts. For the unversed, the much-in-love couple have been living together in Massachusetts, since last year.

"Chris is very attached to the idea of getting married near where he grew up. They're looking at venues in Concord, Martha's Vineyard, and current frontrunner Cape Cod, where he spent childhood summers and loves the idea of a wedding on the sand," a source close to the couple confirmed in an exclusive chat with Radar Online.

Chirs Evans wishes to have an intimate wedding

The sources have also confirmed that the Captain America star wants to have a low-key, intimate wedding with a limited number of guests, by the end of this summer. "It just got too overwhelming, so now it's just family and closest friends. He can't wait to make Alba his wife," stated the sources.

"Chris has worked so hard at building a career, and now he wants to hear the pitter-patter of little feet in his home — ideally, two or three kids, Happily for him, Alba is on the same page," added the actor's friends, confirming that he is ready to settle down.

