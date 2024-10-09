Is Chris Pine Returning To The Princess Diaries 3? Here's What Actor Has To Say

Chris Pine has expressed uncertainty regarding his participation in The Princess Diaries 3. However, he was delighted to learn about the official announcement of the sequel.

Pine, who played Nicholas Devereaux in The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, did speak about the subject in one of his recent appearances on the Today show with Hoda & Jenna on October 8.

Upon asking him if he would share the screen with Anne Hathaway in the upcoming film, Pine accepted that he was not in talks about anything related to the project. He is not sure about his return to Genovia.

The hosts stressed Pine’s active participation in the franchise, but the actor jokingly told them that they should contact Disney or Bob Iger to get such answers. He said, "The answer is, honestly, I don’t know anything about it. I think it’s fantastic."

Even so, Pine, on the other hand, expressed his eagerness in the making of the film, as he stated that he believed it'd be great.

Anne Hathaway will return to the franchise as Mia Thermopolis in the third movie. The revival comes 20 years after the last installment, The Princess Diaries 2. The follow-up will be helmed by Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim, who is a big fan of the two movies.

Lim could not hide her joy at being associated with this project. She said that this franchise needs to promote concepts such as female empowerment, joy, and mentorship, which are critical elements in the franchise.

Hathaway went on to say how pleased she was that Lim would be directing the third Princess Diaries movie. Last year, some of the fans were eager to hear about the sequel confirmation. Anne told fans that they had to wait a little because everything takes time.

Meanwhile, it is still unknown whether Julie Andrews will return in The Princess Diaries 3. Andrews was perfect as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in the first two movies.

The Princess Diaries is a film franchise of cult classic movies targeting a young adult audience that started in 2001 inspired by the book series Meg Cabot. The plot centers around a rather uncomplicated teenage girl, Mia Thermopolis, who is a resident of San Francisco and learns that she is the daughter of the King of a fictional country.

During the film series, Mia effectively manages the simultaneously evolving dimensions of royalty, relationships, and life itself, all under the watchful eye of her grandmother Queen Clarisse Renaldi, played by Julie Andrews.

The first film, The Princess Diaries, zoomed into Mia’s quest from a simple girl to a princess with great changes in her life. The second film, The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, focused on the next stage, where the heroine is a princess and is now being prepared to be a queen soon.

Both The Princess Diaries and The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement are available to stream on Disney+.

