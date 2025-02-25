Is Chris Pratt Returning As Star-Lord In MCU's Upcoming Film Avengers: Doomsday? Actor Reacts to Rumors
Chris Pratt addresses Star-Lord’s return in MCU's upcoming film Avengers: Doomsday. Read on to know the details.
Chris Pratt recently reacted to Star-Lord's potential return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Avengers: Doomsday amidst rumors at The Electric State premiere.
With Marvel Studios gearing up for the highly anticipated Avengers movie, speculations and fan theories continue to circulate regarding which characters will return. Many fans eagerly await Pratt's return as Star-Lord.
While attending the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix's The Electric State at The Egyptian Theatre in Hollywood, Pratt was asked by Deadline about the possibility of returning to the MCU and working with the Russo brothers again.
Although the Guardians of the Galaxy star expressed appreciation for the speculation, he did not make any confirmatory statements. When asked whether he would reprise his iconic Marvel role in the upcoming movie—something fans would greatly appreciate—he remained tight-lipped. Instead, he simply acknowledged the excitement with a smile, saying, "I know... I know."
Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday co-director Joe Russo suggested that the next film would feature few, if any, returning characters. However, he also noted that this was not necessarily set in stone, leaving the door open for potential cameo appearances. He teased, "Anybody in the Marvel bag could show up in this movie."
One of the biggest surprises related to the upcoming Avengers movies was revealed last year at Comic-Con, where Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr.'s return—not as Iron Man, but as the iconic villain Doctor Doom. With ongoing rumors about cameos from other MCU franchises, fans remain eager to see whether Star-Lord will make an appearance.
While Chris Pratt has neither confirmed nor denied his involvement in Avengers: Doomsday, he is currently featured in Netflix's The Electric State, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. The film boasts a star-studded ensemble, including Millie Bobby Brown, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Mackie, Woody Harrelson, Colman Domingo, Jenny Slate, and more.
The Electric State premieres on Netflix on March 14, 2025.
