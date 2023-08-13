Is Cillian Murphy playing Doctor Doom in Avengers Secret War after his role in Oppenheimer? New fan art hints

Cillian Murphy has never truly left the headlines since he decided to sign the dotted line for Peaky Blinders. And when the actor said yes to being cast in Oppenheimer, it was only going upward for him. Well, now that the actor has made a name for himself in the international market as well, fans can't wait to see him adorning a superhero look on the screens again. Fans have been demanding his casting in the MCU for ages now. But one fan took it too far as to re-edit him as one of the superheroes. Here's what we know.

Cillian Murphy re-imagined as Doctor Doom

The Instagram handle by the name of @marvel.wolverine is known to have created some of the most amazing fan art of stars as Marvel characters. Well, this time around, the artist shared an image of Doctor Doom from the franchise, as Cillian Murphy adorns the look to make it his own. The image was quickly shared across the internet. Fans thought that this was one of the best casting decisions that the studio could make in order to revive the phase 5 decision. You can check out the edit right here:

Who is Doctor Doom?

Doctor Doom, a central figure in Marvel comics, is a formidable antagonist known for his intelligence, mastery of science, and tyrannical rule over the fictional nation of Latveria. Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, Doom's complex character embodies both scientific brilliance and mystical prowess, making him a significant threat to the Marvel universe. In the upcoming Avengers Secret Wars movie, it's highly anticipated that Doom will play a significant role.

As the multiverse collides, leading to a convergence of realities, Doom's hunger for power and dominance is likely to propel him onto the main stage. He may assemble a formidable army or forge alliances to challenge the Avengers and exploit the chaotic environment. This clash promises to be an epic battle, pitting the Avengers against Doom's cunning intellect and formidable magical abilities, making it a highlight of the movie for fans. As of now, the casting of the role has not been announced by the MCU. Thus, it will be interesting to see what the character brings to the table. Keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

ALSO READ: Will Cillian Murphy bag best actor award at the Oscars for Oppenheimer? Here’s 5 reasons why he might