Is Dakota Johnson Godmother To Jeremy Allen White's Kids? Find Out As Pals Spend Time Together

Dakota Johnson is one of the most popular actresses of this era. Apart from her acting prowess, she is known for her quirkiness and being funny unintentionally during interviews. Many people relate to her sense of humor and love her candor as well.

It appears that the actress is the godmother to Jeremy Allen White’s children. Johnson was seen spending time with them recently. Read ahead to know more about it.

Dakota Johnson spends time with Jeremy Allen White’s kids

As per Elle, the Am I OK? actress took some time out to spend it with Allen White and children, Ezer Billie and Dolores Wild recently. The actor shares his kids with ex-Addison Timlin.

As per the outlet, the actress is a godmother to the ex-couple's kids. They were seen on the coast where Johnson donned a yellow bikini and The Bear actor went simple with white trunks. As per the outlet, another person also accompanied the duo and the children.

In 2023, Timlin shared a post on her Instagram on Johnson’s birthday referring to her as her best friend. Her caption read, “Happy birthday to my best friend in the whole world. We feel each other like the weather and I’m so deeply grateful for it. I love you for the rest of the time.”

The snaps shared by Timlin appeared to be wholesome. In one picture Johnson fed milk to a baby while holding a wine glass in another.

Dakota Johnson talks about boyfriend Chris Martin’s children

During her interview with the Bustle, published in March 2024, the actress talked about her boyfriend and the Coldplay singer Chris Martin’s kids who he shares with Gweneth Paltrow.

Johnson said that she loves those children like her, “Life depends on it.” She added, “With all my heart.”

She elaborated by saying that this is because she grew up in a blended family and it comes more naturally to her. She added that she would not have it any other way. As per Elle, in March, during an interview, she spoke about Martin’s son Moses and referred to him as her stepson.

As far as her professional front goes, the actress will appear in a new film titled Daddio alongside Sean Penn. The film is slated to release on June 28, 2024.

Jeremy Allen White's hit series The Bear's highly anticipated season three will be released on Wednesday (June 26, 2024) at 9 p.m. ET and 6 p.m. PT.

