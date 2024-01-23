Is Darcy Lynne Back On America's Got Talent Fantasy League? Here's What We Know

Darci Lynne, a ventriloquist, comedian, and singer, returned to AGT: Fantasy League on episode 4 on January 22. She gained fame after winning America's Got Talent season 12 and has since appeared on various television shows and held tours.

Darcy Lynne is back on America's Got Talent: Fantasy League

Petunia Rabbit is one of Darcy Lynne's main and fan favorite puppet characters. After lifting the AGT trophy when she was merely 12, Darci spoke about her journey so far in an interview with Parade, “I went on the road first thing when I turned 13 after the show, and I traveled to all 50 states before I turned 18. I’ve done three different tours, and shows, over the last seven years since I won, so it’s been an incredible ride so far. I’ve gotten to do amazing, amazing things.”

Now at 19, Darci joined Heidi Klum's dream team in the AGT spin-off show, AGT: Fantasy League, as one of the 10 acts in episode 4.

Darcy signed up for the show to show a different side to herself. She told Parade, “I definitely come out and do something different that not everyone has seen me do. It’s a new side of me, like Darci 2.0, who is Darci at 19.”

Though she will perform with Petunia, Darci’s content has matured with age, “If you think about it, what worked for Darci Lynne at 12 wouldn’t work for her now that she’s an adult, so her act had to mature along with her.”

She also said that her growing up over the years is reflected in her puppets, “The puppets have grown up with me I guess you could say, but not in any crude way. My demographic and the people that follow me, it’s super multi-generational and I love that, especially kids, too. So, I still keep it pretty family-friendly, but yeah, I would say definitely my material’s grown up with me.”

Darcy became a pop culture sensation over the years. She had performed in Las Vegas and hosted talk shows after taking home the $1 million prize. Since her victory, she has completed her cross-country tour, My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not), and appeared in the Netflix film, A Cowgirl’s Song.

The AGT: Fantasy League week 4 lineup includes Aidan Bryant, Travis Japan, Cillian O’Connor, Brian Justin Crum, Ghetto Kids, Anna DeGuzman, Sainted, The Clairvoyants, and Musa Motha.

AGT: Fantasy League episode 4 aired on January 22, 2024, on NBC at 8 pm ET. The new episodes are available for streaming on Peacock and can also be viewed on other platforms like Fubo TV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV, and Sling TV.

