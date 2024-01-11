Is DC Studios planning to cast Supergirl? Report reveals top actresses up for the role and more

DC Comics is gearing up for a new chapter in the superhero realm as they plan to cast a new Supergirl. Following the success of their diverse superhero portrayals, the casting decision aligns with DC's commitment to representation.

As the iconic character Supergirl prepares to make her mark on the big screen, fans are eager to see how the casting choice will contribute to the evolving landscape of superheroes. The anticipation grows as DC continues to explore fresh narratives, ensuring its superhero universe reflects the diversity and inclusivity embraced by contemporary audiences.

ALSO READ: Was Nicholas Hoult supposed to play Lex Luthor earlier? Exploring reports and his journey to joining Superman: Legacy cast

Is DC Studios planning to cast Supergirl?

DC Studios is reportedly in the process of auditioning actresses for the role of Supergirl, with Milly Alcock, Emilia Jones, and Meg Donnelly being considered, as per Deadline . Although a direct offer to a star is possible, the focus appears on upcoming screen tests for actresses scheduled within the next month. James Gunn, co-boss of DC Studios, is actively involved in the casting process, and Supergirl is expected to debut in a cameo appearance in a DC project. The search for a director is still ongoing.

Milly Alcock, recognized for her lead role in HBO's House of the Dragon, is managed by CAA, Shanahan Management, Entertainment 360, and Curtis Brown. In contrast, Emilia Jones, represented by CAA and Brillstein, has notable credits in films like Youth and Apple's CODA, as well as the Netflix series Locke & Key. Additionally, Meg Donnelly, represented by Gersh and Silver Lining Entertainment, is known for her roles in Disney Channel's Zombies franchise and has previously voiced Supergirl in DC animated movies like Legion of Superheroes and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part One.

Advertisement

Will James Gunn release the Supergirl movie?

Gunn, along with co-DC chief Peter Safran, revealed plans for a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow during DC's studio press day just over a year ago. The film is based on Tom King's 2022 comic book series.

During the announcement, Gunn explained, "In our series, we see the difference between Superman, who was sent to Earth and raised by loving parents from the time he was an infant, versus Supergirl, who was raised on a rock, a chip off Krypton, and watched everyone around her die and be killed in terrible ways for the first 14 years of her life, and then came to Earth when she was a young girl. She's much more hardcore; she's not exactly the Supergirl we're used to seeing."

On a different note, Superman Legacy is gearing up for production this spring in Georgia. The cast includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent/Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Skyler Gisondo, and Sara Sampaio. Anthony Carrigan, Isabel Merced, and Nathan Fillion are set to portray Metamorpho, Hawkgirl, and Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, respectively. The movie is set for a worldwide release on July 11, 2025.

ALSO READ: Will Supergirl appear in DCU's Superman: Legacy? Exploring recent rumors amidst the alleged recasting of Sasha Calle