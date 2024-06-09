Is DCEU Planning For Cyborg's Return? New Superman Show Hints How It Might Happen

Some viewers may be surprised by how the animated series My Adventures With Superman has set up the renowned DC hero's surprising comeback. Presently in its second season, the highly regarded program presents a new perspective on the exploits of The Man of Steel, utilizing an animation style that is more akin to anime than certain other DC series.

Numerous DC favorites, including Superman, Supergirl, Lex Luthor, and Brainiac, have been introduced thus far in the show. However, additional DC characters—such as Justice League members—have not yet been included.

Cyborg's return is hinted at in My Adventures with Superman

Considering everything that has been revealed thus far about the character arcs in My Adventures With Superman, some of the characters that will appear on the show have already been hinted at in some way.

The show embraces the idea of a multiverse, much like many other superhero franchises, thus there are several options for the characters’ narrative to be shown on the show.

However, a crucial conversation between characters in the first few moments of season 3, episode 2, quietly brought back DC superhero Cyborg in a way that sets him up for further appearances later on.

Superman storms into a burning apartment in the chilly opening scene of the show, saves a tenant, and then soars him to safety on an adjacent street. The man, who had been saved, identified himself as Cyborg's father, Victor Stone's father, Silas Stone.

Advertisement

Cyborg is solidly established in the show's universe by that exchange alone, but the revelation doesn't end there.

Cyborg's potential return teased

Just as Superman takes off, Livewire arrives out of nowhere and seems to be threatening Silas mysteriously. He also provides some crucial context for Victor by revealing his age.

Victor's past is revealed in an important scene from My Adventures with Superman when Livewire has a shady encounter with Silas Stone. Victor's age is mentioned by Livewire, who estimates that he was "about nine or ten" years old at a particular moment in time, implying that Victor was alive before he turned into Cyborg.

Viewers are left to speculate about Victor's transformation's cause since it is unclear why he is absent from his father's house when Superman steps in. Although Cyborg isn't currently present in the DC Universe, the show makes suggestions about his possible comeback, which gives fans who are anxious to see the character make a comeback hope.

Advertisement

While Cyborg's fate in My Adventures with Superman remains unknown, the recent announcement of a Teen Titans film raises the possibility of his return in a different capacity, adding to the excitement surrounding the character's future in the DC Extended Universe.

ALSO READ: DC's Superman: James Gunn Shares Latest Set Photo; Here's What Is Cooking