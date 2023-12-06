Is Deadpool 3 connected to Loki and the MCU’s Fantastic Four? Exploring how the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer is related as photos tease an epic connection

The buzz for the upcoming Deadpool has been sky-high. From the fans to the makers, everyone has high hopes for the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer movie. It is also said to be the saving grace for the MCU, considering the recent flop projects that have been released. However, Tom Hiddleston ’s Loki has still kept the hopes of the superhero fandom as season 2 made him the god he always wanted.

Not to forget, another upcoming team of superheroes, the Fantastic Four, who would be joining the MCU is also hotly anticipated. The studios would not try to leave the chance to seize the moment and the recently leaked photos tease an epic connection.

Deadpool 3 leaked photos tease a connection to Loki and the MCU’s Fantastic Four

Taking to Twitter, scooper CanWeGetSomeToast posted the images revealing an actor on set dressed as one of the TVA Minute Men from the MCU series, Loki . As there have been rumors of the crossover between these two projects, the set photos seemingly confirm the same. a lone TVA agent. With that, those Loki tie-in rumors have finally been confirmed. With the photo, it is safe to assume this is indeed The Void and that those Loki Variants weren't the only ones who escaped Alioth's wrath.

Another photo is of a vehicle, that looks remarkably close to the Fantasticar's original design, and in the front of the car, a "4" can be partly seen, hinting at the Fantastic Four being in Deadpool 3. As the MCU’s Fantastic Four is premiering in 2025, a year after the Ryan Reynolds starrer, it is unlikely that the MCU's version of the team might appear in the film.

