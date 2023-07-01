Is Denis Villeneuve working on next installment of Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer?

Dune captivates audiences with its immersive storytelling. Part one of the film sets the stage flawlessly, delving into the history and politics of the planet Arrakis. The story leaves us on a thrilling cliffhanger, as Paul Atreides and Lady Jessica join forces with the Fremen to bring peace to Arrakis. Along the way, Paul discovers his ability to ride the formidable sandworms, a skill that will shape his destiny. With Villeneuve's plan to split the 800-page novel into two parts, fans can look forward to Dune 2, which will delve into Paul's ascent to power and the subsequent rebellion against Emperor Shaddam IV. With the release of the second instalment, as per reports, director Denis Villeneuve is set to continue his remarkable journey with the franchise by making Dune 3.

Is Dune 3 on the cards?

According to a recent report by Deadline, it appears that Dune: Part Two is not the end of the story. In fact, it is part of a planned three-film saga. Deadline's Chief Film Critic Pete Hammond confirmed that Dune 3 is in the works, with director Denis Villeneuve sharing his plan for the trilogy.

The Dune trilogy holds immense potential to captivate audiences and leave them craving for more. With Denis Villeneuve’s visionary direction, the talented cast, and the intricate storytelling, there is no doubt that Dune 3 will be an unforgettable cinematic experience.

While it remains uncertain whether the third Dune movie will be an adaptation of the first book or the sequel, Messiah, fans can look forward to the release of Dune: Part Two in theaters on November 3, 2023, courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Dune 2 and the trailer

Warner Bros. has recently unveiled the trailer for Dune: Part Two, the highly-anticipated next chapter in Villeneuve's epic science fiction trilogy. Starring the talented Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides and Zendaya as Chani, this sequel was given the green light after the tremendous success of the 2021 movie Dune.

Denis Villeneuve's Dune was truly remarkable, exceeding all expectations. This near-perfect adaptation of Frank Herbert's iconic 1965 sci-fi novel is a testament to Villeneuve's skill and vision.