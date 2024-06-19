Is Denzel Washington Retiring From Acting? Gladiator 2 Star Hints THIS At American Black Film Festival

Denzel Washington and Jussie Smollett were among the major faces who attended the recent American Black Film Festival, which was held in South Beach, Miami. Washington hinted at a possible departure from acting by saying that his behind-the-camera work is as important as his on-screen performances.

He looked back on working with his children, including The Piano Lesson. The movie stars his son John David Washington, is directed by another son, Malcolm, and is also produced by Denzel and his daughter. He pointed out how hard it was as a parent to step back emotionally and allow them to lead.

Is Denzel Washington retiring from acting?

Denzel Washington, one of the most prolific actors in Hollywood, is preparing for the release of Gladiator 2 in November. It will be followed by The Piano Lesson produced by him, which stars his son John and daughter Olivia alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Corey Hawkins, Ray Fisher, and Michael Potts, as well as Danielle Deadwyler.

The official description of The Piano Lesson 2024 film states, "The Piano Lesson follows the lives of the Charles family as they deal with themes of family legacy and more in deciding what to do with an heirloom, the family piano." It is adapted from the 1987 play of the same title, written by August Wilson.

According to THR, Denzel Washington reflected on his acting profession, saying, "The things that are going on for me professionally behind the camera are as important to me now as in front of the camera. I think there’s less and less time I’ll be spending in front of the camera."

Advertisement

Jussie Smollett talks about black queer representation at the American Black Film Festival

On the other hand, while attending the festival, Jussie Smollett sought this opportunity to talk about his new film, The Lost Holiday. He participated as one of the writers, producers, and directors of the movie. It involves a man dealing with the murder of his husband and challenges associated with adoption, where Vivica A. Fox plays her mother-in-law.

In addition, Jussie expressed gratitude for support coming from his queer Black community and the wider black population, speaking about his exhaustion over previous court cases he dealt with. He clarified that resilience and mental health are more important. Smollett's fervent activism reached the American Black Film Festival audience.

"There are so many other things on the opposite side that are intentionally trying to devalue us so we must be intentional with our Blackness; we must be intentional with our queerness; we must be intentional with our Black queerness," he said.

Advertisement

Smollett stressed that black people must deliberately represent black queers despite any systemic mechanism aimed at belittling them. He talked about how much he is committed to advocating for others within his own community.