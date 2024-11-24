Is Denzel Washington’s Gladiator II Character Based On Real Roman History? Here’s What Reports Claim

Denzel Washington, who recently played the role of Macrinus in Gladiator II, has been inspired by real Roman history.

Following the release of the Ridley Scott directorial, the Roman culture expert, Shadi Bartsch, revealed that along with Wahington’s character, many other roles in the film are inspired by real-life emperors.

The movie is the sequel to the 2000 film, where Joaquin Phoenix played the lead role of Commodus, an actual Roman emperor.

Meanwhile, in his study of the film, Bartsch shared some interesting points that linked the characters of the movie to history. He shared, “There was a guy called Macrinus, who was a Roman Emperor who ruled right after Caracalla.”

He further added, "Macrinus was born in the Roman province of Mauritania, which happens to be in North Africa.”

The professor at the University of Chicago further explained that Macrinus was the only emperor who did not belong to the senatorial class. He further stated that Macrinus was “also the first emperor who never, ever got to visit Rome. He was an absent Roman emperor.”

On the contrary of the events in history, Washington’s character in the film has called himself a formerly enslaved person. The expert meanwhile said, “Macrinus was definitely not a former slave.”

As for the cast members in the film, Washington was joined by Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, and Connie Neilsen, among others. For the plot of the film, after the death of Maximus, Lucius will have to enter the Colosseum.

The synopsis of the film further revealed, “With rage in his heart and the future of the empire at stake, he looks to the past to find the strength and honor needed to return the glory of Rome to its people.”

The movie is successfully running in theaters, and the critics have been lauding the storyline and the performances of the film.

