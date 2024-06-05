As Deadpool & Wolverine continues to build momentum leading up to its July 26 release and seems certain to save the summer box office, Deadline reports that director Shawn Levy is the front-runner and is in early talks to helm another Marvel Studios production - the upcoming Avengers film.

Shawn Levy has been handed the latest script of Avenger's next film

According to reports, Michael Waldron has given Levy the most recent script. However, sources also state that he has not responded to inquiries about whether or not he will accept the position, and the studio continues to schedule meetings with other filmmakers in the meantime.

Marvel Studios to push Avengers for Levy?

Levy was previously — and quietly — given the directorial role by Marvel in mid-March, but he declined. He is switching from different responsibilities on Deadpool & Wolverine, which releases on July 26, to the last season of Stranger Things, so scheduling was an issue at the time.

In addition to his other exec producer responsibilities on the Netflix series, he is scheduled to direct two of its episodes in the upcoming year.

That schedule didn't work out for Marvel at first, but rumors have it that the company moved the movie forward by a few months, creating an opportunity for the director to accept.

Marvel's decision to get back in touch with Levy shows how keen the studio is to work with him once more and how successful Deadpool & Wolverine appears to have been for both the studio and the director.

Marvel Studios is keen on bringing Shawn Levy on board

The most recent versions of the script for the project, which would be the fifth Avengers film, were written by Michael Waldron, the creator of Loki. Kang Dynasty was the subtitle for a while, but that was before Marvel split up with actor, Jonathan Majors who played the villain. Before leaving in November, Kang was supposed to be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton.



Considering the future projects it will affect, the Avengers project is another massive swing for Marvel. However, Levy would provide them with a filmmaker who has an impressive history of success, exactly what MCU demands.

Shawn Levy's credits

Levy has directed films like Real Steel, Free Guy, Night at the Museum, and The Adam Project. However, Stranger Things, the production he spearheaded under the 21 Laps label, is his best-known project.

