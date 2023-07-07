Is Doctor Strange returning to Marvel anytime soon? Benedict Cumberbatch reveals

Rumors are swirling about the future of Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Benedict Cumberbatch is adding fuel to the fire. During a recent interview, the actor hinted at his return in a new movie next year. He opened up about the next Doctor Strange movie and shared details.

Benedict Cumberbatch reveals if Doctor Strange is set to make a return

Rumors are swirling about the future of Doctor Strange in the MCU. Benedict Cumberbatch hinted at his return in a new movie next year, but the exact nature is unclear. "There are some Marvel capers in the making next year," he revealed in JW3 Speaker Series.

Fans speculate whether it's a sequel or a surprise cameo. With Doctor Strange's journey so far and the introduction of Clea, played by Charlize Theron, in Multiverse of Madness, the stage is set for new love and adventures. Cumberbatch's interview leaves us excited for what's to come in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

While the exact nature of Cumberbatch's involvement is unclear, fans are buzzing with excitement. Could it be a standalone Doctor Strange sequel, or will he make a surprise appearance in another MCU film? The possibilities are endless.

ALSO READ: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Review: Benedict Cumberbatch's movie casts an 'imbalanced' spell

A look back at Doctor Strange: Multiverse of Madness

In the post-credit scene of Multiverse of Madness, Charlize Theron's character, Clea, hinted at a new chapter for Doctor Strange. Their conversation about fixing an incursion piques curiosity and sets the stage for potential developments in his love life. The introduction of Clea, Strange's great love interest in the comics, has sparked intrigue among fans.

Michael Waldron, the writer of Multiverse of Madness, shed some light on the character's future. He mentioned the need to close the loop with Christine Palmer, played by Rachel McAdams, before exploring Strange's potential romance with Clea. The stage is set for new love and further adventures for our beloved hero.

Meanwhile, Cumberbatch first introduced us to the enigmatic Dr. Stephen Strange in 2016's Doctor Strange. Since then, he has reprised the role in several films, including Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home. His most recent outing was in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which left fans speculating about what's next for the Sorcerer Supreme.

As fans eagerly anticipate the return of Doctor Strange, Benedict Cumberbatch's revelations have left us buzzing with excitement. The future looks promising for the Sorcerer Supreme.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Advance Booking Update: Doctor Strange sells over 6 lakh tickets; Set for a Rs 25 crore opening day in India