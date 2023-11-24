Is Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus' godmother? Exploring the relationship between the two pop culture icons

Miley Cyrus, the phenomenal singer, has a number of followers and is a fan favorite. She has quite a few viral hits on her belt, like her most recent sensational song, Flowers. From her Disney days to now, solo music artist Cyrus has thrived and created her own niche in the music world. As we all know about her musical ventures, the singer also has a very special godmother. Miley Cyrus’ godmother is none other than the legendary Dolly Parton. Let’s take a look at their relationship.

Who is Miley Cyrus’ godmother?

Miley Cyrus' godmother is country music legend Dolly Parton. The superstar singer has been in her life since she was born, with the pop diva referring to her as "Aunt Dolly" despite the fact that they have no family ties.

Dolly made a guest appearance in an episode of Hannah Montana on the Disney Channel, playing Miley's aunt in the series. Dolly admitted to Good Morning America that she considers Miley one of her own, saying, "I've known her since she was a baby. Her father is a friend of mine, and when she was born, he said, 'You just have to be her godmother,' to which I replied, 'I accept.'"

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton's relationship

Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton have a particular affinity. Apart from being two of the most successful singers in the industry, they also have a familial bond: Parton is Cyrus' godmother.

On television and stage, the two have shown countless glimpses of their close relationship throughout the years. Parton appeared in the season 1 episode Good Golly, Miss Dolly of Cyrus' Disney Channel sitcom Hannah Montana in 2006. Parton portrayed Miley Stewart's Aunt Dolly opposite Cyrus. The Wrecking Ball singer made a surprise appearance on stage with her godmother to play Jolene for Parton's Hallmark special, Dolly Celebrates 25 Years of Dollywood.

During an appearance on a German television show, Cyrus discussed her relationship with Parton, saying that the singer “has always been my role model" and that "she's a legend and unlike anyone I've ever seen before." When Cyrus published her album Younger Now, she solicited the help of her godmother for the song Rainbowland. The song begins with a voicemail message Parton left for Cyrus, in addition to Parton's backup vocals.

Parton was recognized again a few days later during a special tribute performance at the 2019 Grammy Awards. The homage included musicians such as Kacey Musgraves and Katy Perry, as well as Cyrus, who performed Jolene with Parton on stage. As 2022 came to a close, Cyrus and Parton teamed up for the second annual Miley's New Year's Eve Party. The two joined the stage for a number of songs, including a moving mashup of Cyrus' Wrecking Ball and Parton's I Will Always Love You.

