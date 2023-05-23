Is Donald Trump and wife Melania's marriage in trouble after sexual abuse case? Find out

Donald Trump is grabbing headlines as it looks like all is not well with the former president of the US. It looks like there is a threat to his marriage with wife Melania, who has now added to his other heap of issues. Melania has threatened to amend their prenuptial agreement after a Manhattan, New York, jury ordered Donald Trump to pay $5 million to E. Jean Carroll for defamation and violence in connection with an alleged sexual assault in 1996.

Donald Trump and Melania's ongoing issue

As per Radar Online, one of the people added, "This really was a take-it-or-leave-it situation. Let's just say Melania was not in the mood to negotiate with Donald.” According to reports, the dramatic trial led Melania to assume she could increase her allowance and change the new agreement to her advantage.

Previously, sources said that the pair was on a three-month trial separation and that Melania had hired divorce attorneys. "She was going to spend the summer in Europe with Barron, figuring out her next steps in her marriage," insiders informed the publication, adding, "but Donald was desperate and had to make a deal, so she took advantage of the situation."

Melania's motive towards Donald Trump is to seek advantage

Another source said that Melania has utilized her husband's political ambitions to secure a more favorable prenup. After agreeing to move from New York City's Trump Tower to the White House following her husband's 2016 triumph, the former supermodel tore up an older version of the paperwork and got a far better bargain. "Remember, Melania didn't join Donald in Washington for five long months after his inauguration," a source said, adding that "she used the situation well to her advantage back then — and saw no reason why she shouldn't do it again."

Insiders reportedly believe that Trump bowed to her demands in order to run for president in 2024 and escape a billion-dollar divorce.

Meanwhile, Trump, who is 76 years old, called Carroll a liar when she made her charges public, but the court ordered him to reimburse his accuser. According to sources, Melania vowed to shake him down by renegotiating their prenuptial agreement. In exchange for her campaign assistance, the former first lady reportedly sought to enhance her monthly allowance and boost the inheritance of their son Barron, 17.

